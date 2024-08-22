Top track

Damsel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Twen, Enumclaw

The Sunset Tavern
Thu, 22 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Damsel
Got a code?

About

Advance: $15 ($19.57 after fees)

Day of: $18 ($22.66 after fees)

Twen:

Twen is a van-lifeing rock band that emerged onto the east coast music scene in 2017 with their distinct blend of shoegaze, indie rock, and post-punk influences. Though the band was...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sunset Tavern
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

TWEN

Venue

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.