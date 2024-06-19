DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kara Jackson

EartH
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
From £18.98
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Inspired by her family’s heritage in the American South and her experiences growing up in Chicago, Kara Jackson is an award-winning poet, singer-songwriter, and producer from Oak Park, Illinois.

Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kara Jackson

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
