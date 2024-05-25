Top track

Syria - Original

AIONIA: "High Notes" open-air @ 1 HOTEL w/ Unders, 8-hour set+Zach Walker (Pink Mammoth)

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Sat, 25 May, 4:00 pm
DJNew York
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Summer’s around the corner, and what epitomizes summer more than an open-air event with 11 hours of music?

On May 25th, get ready for the kickoff of High Notes open air series! 🥳

Unders (@undersmusic) is taking over the rooftop of 1 Hotel with an 8-hour...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by AIONIA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Unders, Zach Walker

Venue

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

60 Furman Street, Brooklyn, New York 11201, United States
Doors open4:00 pm
400 capacity

