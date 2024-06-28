Top track

Horse Meat Disco New York Pride 2024

Knockdown Center
Fri, 28 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$119.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JWP Presents

Horse Meat Disco New York

Music by

HORSE MEAT DISCO

HONCHO

KIA

Hosts:

Apollo

Ejim

Phillip Evelyn II

Matt Ford

Levi Jackman Foster

Martin Gregory Jerez

Garrett MaGee

Ryan McNally

NYSOCIAL BEE

Paloma Perez

Dahlia Sin

This is an 21+ event
Presented by JWP
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Horse Meat Disco, Honcho, Kia

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

