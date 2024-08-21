Top track

Poison Ruïn + Home Front

New Cross Inn
Wed, 21 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Poison Ruïn

Poison Ruin – a dark and propulsive sound that captivates and lures in while keeping an endearing layer of isolation from the listener. This is anarchic, pogo and pit worthy, yet catchy enough to sing back to your friends when your phone batte...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Real Life, Be Sharp Promotions and New Cross Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clobber, Home Front, Poison Ruïn

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

