Magic Mountains // DECADANCE

Le Solarium, Isola 2000
Sat, 1 Jun, 12:00 pm
GigsCuneo
From €29
Soyez les bienvenus dans notre nouvel écrin merveilleux pour un tour du cadran sous les étoiles. Magic Moutains c’est notre nouvelle promesse d’open air (pur), une escapade au sommet avec option ciel bleu, sapin vert et montagnes aux neiges éternelles.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par DECADANCE COLLECTIF.
Venue

Le Solarium, Isola 2000

Rue Du Hameau, 06420 Isola, France
Doors open12:00 pm

