RECESS

Boxpark Croydon
Mon, 6 May, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
£28.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We couldn't resist. A bank holiday without RECESS? The withdrawal symptoms were getting real. Things happen. But here we are! Sumn light before RECESSLAND.

P.s. it's a secret 🤫

You already know the drill.

This is an 20+ event
Presented by RECESS.
Boxpark Croydon

99 George St, London CR0 1LD, UK
Doors open4:00 pm

What's the age for this party?

20+

When do doors close?

6pm

Dresscode?

Fly shit only.

