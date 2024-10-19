Top track

Jade Helliwell - Heroes & Heroines

Jade Helliwell ‘How Love Goes’ Acoustic Tour

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22

About

Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Jade Helliwell is thrilled to announce her highly anticipated "How Love Goes" Acoustic Tour, set to kick off on October 9th, 2024. The tour will showcase her forthcoming EP, providing fans with a unique opportunity to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by UK Country Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jade Helliwell, Katie Rigby

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

