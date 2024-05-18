DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Star shaped Brunch - Prosecco Supernova

Between The Bridges
Sat, 18 May, 11:30 am
GigsLondon
£30.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Star Shaped presents... Prosecco Supernova – The Bottomless Britpop Brunch: feat Tim Burgess DJ set and The Listening Party Live

Legendary events team Star Shaped present the perfect daytime 90s daytime indie party solution to those who want to party like...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open11:30 am
Accessibility information

