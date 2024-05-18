DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KOKO Electronic x Monkey Project: Ida Engberg

KOKO
Sat, 18 May, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Swedish powerhouse Ida Engberg has an innate understanding of what makes dance floors tick and has constantly performed at the best parties on the planet.

Catch her making her theatre debut on Saturday 18th May.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ida Engberg

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.