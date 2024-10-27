DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE SPLIT SQUAD

The Moon
Sun, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Keith Streng (The Fleshtones)

Clem Burke (Blondie)

Michael Giblin (Cherry Twister)

Josh Kantor (The Baseball Project)

Kurt Bloch (The Fastbacks)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Split Squad, Clem Burke, Kurt Bloch

The Moon

3 Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

