Into The Wayside Part I/Sick

Elsewhere x KDC Present: Power Trip

Knockdown Center
Sat, 24 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
$48.16

Into The Wayside Part I/Sick
About

Elsewhere x Knockdown Center present:

Power Trip

w/

Ceremony

Frozen Soul

Mil-Spec

The Final Agony

18+
Knockdown Center
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Power Trip, Ceremony, Frozen Soul and 2 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

