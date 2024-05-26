Top track

First Born

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis

New Morning
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

First Born
Got a code?

About

Formé en 2018, The Messthetics est un supergroupe composé du bassiste Joe Lally et du batteur Brendan Canty, du légendaire projet punk-hardcore Fugazi, ainsi que du guitariste Anthony Pirog.

Ce trio aux sonorités « jazz punk jam » est rapidement rejoint p...

Tout public
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Messthetics, James Brandon Lewis

Venue

New Morning

7 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.