La fuga

Marlene Kuntz "Catartica" + Santo Niente + Voina

Tikitaka Village
Sun, 18 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsChieti
€34.50

La fuga
About

MARLENE KUNTZ

CATARTICA, l'album di culto che ha segnato un'intera generazione, compie 30 anni

opening: Il SANTO NIENTE di Umberto Palazzo (30esimo anniversario)

Voina

Oslo Tapes

Tutte le età
Presentato da Francavilla Tikitaka Village

Lineup

1
Marlene Kuntz, Umberto Palazzo e il Santo niente, Voina and 1 more

Venue

Tikitaka Village

Via Valle Anzuca, 66023 Francavilla al Mare Chieti, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

