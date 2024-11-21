Top track

Getdown Services - Cream Of The Crop

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Getdown Services

The Lexington
Thu, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Getdown Services - Cream Of The Crop
Got a code?

About

Getdown Services are a two piece from Bristol that provide a sweat soaked, tub thumping, groove infused experience. Squint your eyes and it’s a stag do on a karaoke machine but open your mind and you’ll find it’s at least 500% more enjoyable than that.

Ha...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Getdown Services

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.