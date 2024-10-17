DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MERYL

Transbordeur
Thu, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€29.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Figure emblématique de la scène française, Meryl a fait son grand retour cette année avec un très attendu nouvel EP “Ozoror” où elle mêle avec adresse trap, reggae et pop. Retrouvez Meryl pour la première fois sur scène avec des musiciens lors d'une tourné...

HIGH-LO présente en accord avec DECIBELS PRODUCTIONS et MAISON CAVIAR
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meryl, High-lo

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

