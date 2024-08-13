Top track

Trobar de Morte - Summoning the Gods

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

TROBAR DE MORTE

The Underworld
Tue, 13 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Trobar de Morte - Summoning the Gods
Got a code?

About

The dark pagan folk band from Spain released their ninth studio album in autumn 2023, three years after their last work, The Book of Shadows

“Carpe Noctem” the name of the new work, Cinematic sounds, emotional violins and horror atmospheres mixed with pag...

Presented by THE UNDERWORLD and 1664 MUSIC.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mentality Cave, Trobar De Morte

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs