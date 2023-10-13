DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) w Fun-Konnection

CPG - Ex Scuola Lanza e Porceddu
Fri, 13 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FUNK MUSIC dagli anni 70 ad oggi con uno dei maggiori esponenti del genere nel mondo!

DERRICK McKENZIE è un batterista britannico di genere Dance/elettronica, noto soprattutto per essere parte fondante dell’'iconica band funk Jamiroquai, che ha venduto ol Read more

Tube Music, Spazio211
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Derrick McKenzie

Venue

CPG - Ex Scuola Lanza e Porceddu

Strada Delle Cacce 36, 10135 Turin Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.