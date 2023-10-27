Top track

Alessandro Cortini - Iniziare

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alessandro Cortini (plus support from MATTHS)

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alessandro Cortini - Iniziare
Got a code?

About

Alessandro Cortini is an Italian musician, producer and composer, known for participating in various industrial and alternative projects, most notably Nine Inch Nails. As a solo artist he has released haunting instrumental music and has collaborated with e Read more

Presented by Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts.

Lineup

Alessandro Cortini, MATTHS

Venue

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

Gardner Center Rd, Falmer, Brighton BN1 9RA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.