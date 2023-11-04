DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Livin Proof 16th Birthday - End Of An Era

Colour Factory
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

All good things must come to an end.

After 16 years of running Livin’ Proof, we have decided that 2023 will be the last year of operation for the night. With 3 of the 4 founding members now living in the States, the time is right to call it a day on this Read more

Presented by Livin' Proof.

Lineup

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.