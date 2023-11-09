Top track

Mavi - Neza

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MAVI + MIKE (co-headline)

EartH
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mavi - Neza
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

MAVI + MIKE (co-headline) + Fly Anakin + McKinley Dixon

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Ticket price includes a £1 venue levy

This is a Read more

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

1
McKinley Dixon , Fly Anakin, MIKE and 1 more

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.