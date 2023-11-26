DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rachel Fairburn: Show Girl

The Crescent
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
Rachel (“Very much the rock’n’roll star of British comedy”- Rolling Stone) - (“Fairburn delivers…with sadistic glee” – Guardian) - (“Mouth Almighty” – Her Friends) is back with a brand-new tour for 2023. She’ll be casting her acerbic eye over everything fr Read more

Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.
Rachel Fairburn

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

