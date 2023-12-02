Top track

Whacked

Got a code?

Alabama 3

Tramshed
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£28.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alabama 3, the legendary acid house country band from Brixton, are back with their highly anticipated 14th studio album, “Cold War Classics Vol.2”, set to be released on Submarine Cat Records this September. Produced by Danton Supple, known for his work wi...

TEG Europe

Lineup

Alabama 3

Venue

Tramshed

Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

