Top track

Bilk - 1000 Miles

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bilk

Concorde 2
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bilk - 1000 Miles
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

BILK

Master Peace + Sterling Press

This is a 14+ event (under 16's must be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Sterling Press, Master Peace, Bilk

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.