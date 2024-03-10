DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The New Colossus Festival is a five day showcase festival taking place 6-10 March, 2024 at eight independent music venues on the Lower East Side and features over 130 emerging artists from all over the world as well as the Ditto X: NYC24 music conference a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.