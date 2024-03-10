Top track

New Colossus Festival 2024 - Badges

Arlene’s Grocery, Berlin, Heaven Can Wait, Mercury Lounge, Pianos, Rockwood Music Hall
6 Mar - 10 Mar 2024
From $150

About

The New Colossus Festival is a five day showcase festival taking place 6-10 March, 2024 at eight independent music venues on the Lower East Side and features over 130 emerging artists from all over the world as well as the Ditto X: NYC24 music conference a...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by New Colossus Festival.

Lineup

Phantom Wave, The Tazers

Venue

Arlene’s Grocery, Berlin, Heaven Can Wait, Mercury Lounge, Pianos, Rockwood Music Hall

New York, New York, USA
Doors open 2:00 pm

