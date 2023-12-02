DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MECNA - Stupido Amore Tour

Eremo Club
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€32.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MECNA, classe 1987, è un rapper capace di raccontarsi in modo intimo e personale attraverso produzioni raffinate, caratterizzate da tappeti elettronici e atmosfere soffuse che unite alle liriche autobiografiche creano uno stile inedito e inconfondibile.

M Read more

Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Mecna

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.