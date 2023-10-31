Top track

Kith

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hilary Woods

The Rose Hill
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kith
Got a code?

About

Hilary Woods is a self-avowed outsider working across sound, song, writing and

analogue filmmaking. Her fiercely DIY work ethic cultivates practices that are

almost in call and response to each other. Evocative experimentalism and sonically

heavy excava Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Hilary Woods

Venue

The Rose Hill

Rose Hill Tavern, 70-71 Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton BN1 4JL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.