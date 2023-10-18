DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MV presents Gasper Nali + Michael Mountain

The Rose Hill
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gasper Nali is a roots one-man-band from the small town of Nkhata Bay on the shores of Lake Malawi. He plays a one-string home-made 3-metre long Babatoni bass guitar with a stick and an empty beer bottle, and together with a cow skin kick drum and catchy m Read more

Presented by Melting Vinyl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

The Rose Hill

Rose Hill Tavern, 70-71 Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton BN1 4JL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

