DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Eden Rain

The Lower Third
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eden Rain performs at The Lower Third.

Raised in Yorkshire, Eden jokingly describes her early musical upbringing as having a “Von Trapp vibe”, full of long car journeys packed with family sing-alongs to homemade mixtapes, and multi-part harmonies sung wit Read more

Presented by Crosstown Concerts

Lineup

Eden Rain

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.