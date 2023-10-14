Top track

Leather (Wish I Felt The Same)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

My First Time

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Leather (Wish I Felt The Same)
Got a code?

About

Bristol based quartet My First Time have their foot firmly on the accelerator. Their songs and live performances create a ball of energy that swerves and crashes off anything in its vicinity. With infectious hooks and waspish vocal lines that capture obser Read more

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

Gold Fever, My First Time

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.