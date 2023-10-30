Top track

NOBODY

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

COUCOU CHLOE: 'Fever Dream' tour’

Village Underground
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

NOBODY
Got a code?

About

COUCOU CHLOE is playing a Sphinx-like game of sonic hide and seek. Inspired by a chaotic mix of life and isolation, the French-born, London-based artist, vocalist and producer chops and creates away from the spotlight. She weaves warped animal samples and Read more

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lineup

COUCOU CHLOE, DJ Q, Housewife 9

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.