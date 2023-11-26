DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jade Helliwell

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jade Helliwell seeks out authenticity in all aspects of life. She writes her truth into her music and makes a friend out of every fan.

Born and raised in a small town in West Yorkshire UK, Jade’s world was burst open in 2017 when a video of her singing wi...

Senbla presents...

Jade Helliwell, Gina Larner

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

