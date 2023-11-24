Top track

Desierto Incierto

Eclectic Charango Beats, Los Guachinangos, Milagro Verde

The Sultan Room
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tonight we will have three live acts with very different approaches of Latin American Music.

Eclectic Charango Beats, a music Collective born in Brooklyn with members from different parts of Latin America, is launching a new single ‘Cumbia del agua Brava’ Read more

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

2
Eclectic Charango Beats, Los Guachinangos, La Manga and 2 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

