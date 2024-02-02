Top track

Sigma present London Sound

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£22.44

About

Sigma return to the capital to celebrate the release of their brand new Drum and Bass project 'London Sound'. Expect some new and exclusive unheard tracks, live and direct from one of the biggest DnB groups.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Louder.

Lineup

Sigma

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

