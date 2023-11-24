DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Palm Court Supper x Anello

Kingswood Arts
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Palm Court Suppers welcomes Rick Mcollom from Anello's Pizzaria in Slaithwaite.

We'll be serving a welcome cocktail and 5 courses over 2.5 hours amongst the leaves of a restored victorian palm court.

All food will be vegetarian or vegan.

We cannot cater Read more

Presented by Palm Court Suppers.

Venue

Kingswood Arts

Kingswood Arts, Seeley Dr, Kingswood Estate, London SE21 8QN
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.