Honeyblood - 10th anniversary show

The Cluny 2
Wed, 22 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Acclaimed pop-rock artist HONEYBLOOD plays a select 10th anniversary show of the debut album!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Honeyblood

Venue

The Cluny 2

Cluny 2, 34 Lime St, Ouseburn, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 2PQ
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

