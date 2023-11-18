DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

l'isolachenonc'è/ Amy, Aron e il genio della latta

Biblioteca Accursio
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 am
WorkshopMilano
About

Chi non vorrebbe incontrare il genio dei propri desideri? Ma dove trovarlo? Si nasconde ovunque, anche nei depositi di rottami. Armiamoci di fantasia e curiosità, tutti a caccia tra le pagine di questo libro! Lettura con laboratorio a partire da Amy, Aron Read more

Presentato da Fondazione Giangiacomo Feltrinelli.

Venue

Biblioteca Accursio

Piazzale Francesco Accursio 5, 20151 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open10:45 am

