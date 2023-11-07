DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chest High Fires, Off Pink (of !!!)

Sleepwalk
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
Vinyl Release Party for Chest High Fires new album Regional Hits with Off Pink

Chest High Fires is Jeff Berrall (Caveman) and Carrie Ashley Hill. Summertime, a few years back, they took a bunch of friends upstate to Outlier Inn and made a record, resultin Read more

Presented by Sleepwalk.

Chest High Fires

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

