DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Peter Coyle 'No Sense of Sin'

The Cavern
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE LOTUS EATERS

'No Sense Of Sin' 40th Anniversary Concert

performed by founding member, songwriter and lead vocalist Peter Coyle.

Everyone can remember the first time The Lotus Eaters appeared on BBC1's flagship music show 'Top of the Pops' performing...

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

The Lotus Eaters

Venue

The Cavern

10 Mathew St, Liverpool L2 6RE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.