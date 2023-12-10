Top track

HugoJugo - Cr30 q n0 pu3d0 +

HugoJugo en Sala Vesta

Sala Vesta
Sun, 10 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HugoJugo es un joven madrileño de 23 años que de forma autodidacta ha plasmado todas sus influencias musicales en un proyecto con sonidos frescos, tierno y muy cercano. La aventura comenzó, como muchas otras, durante el confinamiento de 2020 donde se publi Read more

Organizado por Vesta.

Lineup

HugoJugo

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

