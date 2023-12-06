DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade East is excited to present a 'Thirty Years of the Idler' party. This event celebrates the release of 'Thirty Years of the Idler: A Visual History', a hardback compilation of images from three decades of various projects and schemes - books, fes
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.