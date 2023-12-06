DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

'Thirty Years of the Idler' Party: DJs + The Idler Ukulele Band

Rough Trade East
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is excited to present a 'Thirty Years of the Idler' party. This event celebrates the release of 'Thirty Years of the Idler: A Visual History', a hardback compilation of images from three decades of various projects and schemes - books, fes Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.