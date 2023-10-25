Top track

Kassi Valazza - A Fine Colour

Kassi Valazza

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.05

Kassi Valazza - A Fine Colour
Event information

Kassi Valazza’s songs are reminiscent of her childhood growing up in the vast open spaces of Arizona. Her lyrics portray dark stories of the West and a yearning for home, while the music rides a thin line of country western and psych.

This is an 18+ event

BRUDENELL PRESENTS

Lineup

Kassi Valazza

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

