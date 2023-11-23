Top track

Galv & S. Fidelity - Perlenvorhang

GALV - Rapitour 2023

Häkken
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€19.08

About

GALV - Rapitour 2023
Support: John Known

Es wird einfach nicht ruhig um Deutschlands umtriebigsten Meister der Zeremonie. GALV ist anders wild. Ob 5-minütige BARS Gewitter oder herzzerreißende Balladen. Mit dem Album „2022“ veröffentlichte GALV verg Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music & Grossstatttraum

Lineup

John Known, Galv

Venue

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

