World Burlesque Games 2024

Bush Hall
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £27.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
*WORLD BURLESQUE GAMES 2024*

After a much needed break in 2023, Europe's largest and longest running International Burlesque competition is returning as a SPRING 'Festival' with added Awards and Special Guest Headliners. WBG ran annually since 2012 as the Read more

Presented by Bush Hall

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
