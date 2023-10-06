DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GINGER NEVER STOP

VIIP CLUB
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyMontpellier
06.10.2023 Wahala go dey Si tu reconnais ce visuel de @madebygartner, tu sais que la FÊTE est de retour

Pour cette édition, on vous a prévu une line up avec Mastaque et Bydone et Four by Four

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Ginger Party.

VIIP CLUB

129 Avenue De Palavas, 34070 Montpellier, France
Doors open12:00 am

