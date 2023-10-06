DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
06.10.2023 Wahala go dey Si tu reconnais ce visuel de @madebygartner, tu sais que la FÊTE est de retour
Pour cette édition, on vous a prévu une line up avec Mastaque et Bydone et Four by Four
Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.