Rome Streetz

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22

About

Rome streetz will be taking over the blues kitchen for a night of venom bars, stage presence and Noise Kandy for your Ears.

Featuring special guest Chyna Streetz.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Chyna Streetz, Rome Streetz

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK

Doors open7:00 pm

