DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brian Bromberg Trio: The LaFaro Project (Night One)

The Century Room
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($25-$40 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Please join us for an intimate evening of the Brian Bromberg acoustic trio playing the music of the legendary Bill Evans trio that featured the bass phenom Scott LaFaro. This is Brian's first home town Tucson performance in over Read more

Presented by the Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.