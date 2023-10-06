DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Private Party

Lemonad(e) Park
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsKansas City
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Closed for Private event.

email : lemonadeparkkc@gmail.com to book your own!

This is an 21+ event

Lathrop & Gage

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.