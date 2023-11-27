DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barrett Martin - “Singing Earth” Tour

Saint Vitus Bar
Mon, 27 Nov, 6:30 pm
From $45.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Barrett Martin of Screaming Trees & Mad Season, Grammy-Award Winning Producer

“Singing Earth” Tour

An evening of Storytelling, Film and Musical Adventures on support of his new Screaming Trees Book, and forthcoming TV Series “Singing Earth”

This is a GA

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Barrett Martin

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

